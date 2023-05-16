Home States Tamil Nadu

Six new court halls opened at Madras HC

Published: 16th May 2023

Acting Chief Justice T Raja on Monday opened six new court halls at the Madras High Court | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Acting Chief Justice T Raja on Monday inaugurated six newly furnished court halls at the Madras High Court’s principal seat in Chennai.

The new court halls in the main building have been refurbished with an aesthetic touch, enhancing the architectural beauty of the structure.

The halls have been equipped with facilities for video-conference to help conduct hybrid mode of hearing of cases. 

Justices R Suresh Kumar, CV Karthikeyan, PD Audikesavalu, C Saravanan, G Chandrasekaran, Mohammed Shaffiq and Sunder Mohan participated at the event.

