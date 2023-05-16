Tamil Nadu: Delay in land acquisition a stumbling block to 765KV substation project

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Issues related to land acquisition have affected the completion of a 765-kilovolt substation of Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation (Tantransco) at Coimbatore. This is part of a Rs 10,800-crore project establishing four 765-KV substations in north Chennai, Ariyalur, Virudhunagar and Coimbatore. According to sources, this substation is crucial as it would have the capacity to handle an additional 5,000 MW of power in the state.

Tantransco had planned to establish the four substations to facilitate evacuation of solar and wind power from southern districts to other parts of the state and strengthen transmission infrastructure. A senior Tantransco official told TNIE, “The proposal includes connecting the Coimbatore substation with Ariyalur facility through a 240-km power line. Discussions and negotiations with farmers regarding land acquisition for the substations are under way.”

The construction of substation in north Chennai and Ariyalur began in 2014 and completed in 2022. If work on the Coimbatore substation is completed, power lines can be connected and commissioned, thereby augmenting the state’s power transmission capabilities. “Total land requirement for the project is 99 acres. Tantransco has successfully acquired 67 acres, and efforts are under way to acquire the remaining,” the official explained.

However, Esan Murugesan of Tamil Nadu Farmers Protection Association has expressed concern over the project affecting farmers of several districts. “The power utility plans to erect 12 high-voltage direct current lines in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Salem, Namakkal and Villupuram. Upon commissioning, numerous agricultural lands in these districts will be affected. Farmers will be unable to carry out agricultural activities, which will seriously affect their livelihood. We have been repeatedly approaching the state government and the power utility, protesting against the project. Our fight will continue until the power utility gives up the project.”

BMS (electricity engineers wing) state general secretary E Nadarajan told TNIE, “The Grid Controller of India Limited recently predicted that Tamil Nadu is expected to witness a peak demand exceeding 27,000 MW in 2026-27. If the state has to meet the demand, it is essential to strengthen transmission power lines to evacuate power. Hence, the power utility has to initiate steps to acquire land for substations and power lines.” As of now, the state is signing several pacts with MNCs and the power sector plays a crucial role in these. Tantransco should, therefore, complete the project without affecting the farmers, he added.

Chennai, Ariyalur substations ready

The construction of substation in north Chennai and Ariyalur began in 2014 and were completed in 2022. If work on the Coimbatore substation is completed, power lines can be connected and commissioned

CHENNAI: Issues related to land acquisition have affected the completion of a 765-kilovolt substation of Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation (Tantransco) at Coimbatore. This is part of a Rs 10,800-crore project establishing four 765-KV substations in north Chennai, Ariyalur, Virudhunagar and Coimbatore. According to sources, this substation is crucial as it would have the capacity to handle an additional 5,000 MW of power in the state. Tantransco had planned to establish the four substations to facilitate evacuation of solar and wind power from southern districts to other parts of the state and strengthen transmission infrastructure. A senior Tantransco official told TNIE, “The proposal includes connecting the Coimbatore substation with Ariyalur facility through a 240-km power line. Discussions and negotiations with farmers regarding land acquisition for the substations are under way.” The construction of substation in north Chennai and Ariyalur began in 2014 and completed in 2022. If work on the Coimbatore substation is completed, power lines can be connected and commissioned, thereby augmenting the state’s power transmission capabilities. “Total land requirement for the project is 99 acres. Tantransco has successfully acquired 67 acres, and efforts are under way to acquire the remaining,” the official explained.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); However, Esan Murugesan of Tamil Nadu Farmers Protection Association has expressed concern over the project affecting farmers of several districts. “The power utility plans to erect 12 high-voltage direct current lines in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Salem, Namakkal and Villupuram. Upon commissioning, numerous agricultural lands in these districts will be affected. Farmers will be unable to carry out agricultural activities, which will seriously affect their livelihood. We have been repeatedly approaching the state government and the power utility, protesting against the project. Our fight will continue until the power utility gives up the project.” BMS (electricity engineers wing) state general secretary E Nadarajan told TNIE, “The Grid Controller of India Limited recently predicted that Tamil Nadu is expected to witness a peak demand exceeding 27,000 MW in 2026-27. If the state has to meet the demand, it is essential to strengthen transmission power lines to evacuate power. Hence, the power utility has to initiate steps to acquire land for substations and power lines.” As of now, the state is signing several pacts with MNCs and the power sector plays a crucial role in these. Tantransco should, therefore, complete the project without affecting the farmers, he added. Chennai, Ariyalur substations ready The construction of substation in north Chennai and Ariyalur began in 2014 and were completed in 2022. If work on the Coimbatore substation is completed, power lines can be connected and commissioned