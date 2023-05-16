Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Idol Wing CID seize 14 artefacts from idol collector Shoba’s house

Published: 16th May 2023 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2023 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  In a third raid, the Tamil Nadu Idol Wing CID recovered 14 antique articles from the house of idol collector Shoba Durairajan in Raja Annamalaipuram in the city on Sunday. The articles were recovered from a locked room of the house and include four metal idols, six Thanjavur paintings and four wooden artefacts. 

According to sources, Shoba is living abroad and the police had, based on information from the diary of idol smuggler Dheenadhayalan, conducted a raid at her house for the first time in December and recovered seven idols bought from the man. 

On suspicion that Durairajan might have bought more antique idols from Dheenadhayalan, police conducted a raid again in April and recovered 55 more idols. A senior police official said, “During the previous searches, we recovered idols from various parts of the house like the living room, garden and other places. However, we found one of the bedrooms locked.

We informed Shoba Durairajan to hand over the keys to us and gave her time, failing which we said it would be broken open with a court order. On Sunday, the keys were handed over to us, and we recovered the articles from that room.” Police said Shoba had bought the idols from Aparna Art Gallery at Alwarpet, run by Deenadayalan, from 2008 to 2015. Deenadayalan died in December last due to health ailments. 

