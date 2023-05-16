Home States Tamil Nadu

Tharangambadi harbour brings to end 20-year wait

G Senthilkumar, a fisher-representative from Tharangambadi, said, "Earlier, we had to cover over 40 km to reach the harbours in Nagapattinam and Pazhaiyar for any repair works.

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: A two-decade wait of the fisherfolk community in the Mayiladuthurai district came to an end as Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Monday, virtually inaugurated the Rs 120-crore fishing harbour in Tharangambadi which is set to be the base for at least fishing villages, including Chinnamedu, Chinnangudi, Chinoorpettai, Thazhampettai and Kuttiyandiyur, in the district.

The construction work spanned four years. District Collector AP Mahabharathi, MP (Mayiladuthurai) S Ramalingam, MLA (Poompuhar) 'Nivetha' M Murugan and MLA (Sirkazhi) M Panneerselvam were present. Collector Mahabharathi said the new harbour would boost the livelihood of the fisherfolk in Tharangambadi and neighbouring villages.

G Senthilkumar, a fisher-representative from Tharangambadi, said, "Earlier, we had to cover over 40 km to reach the harbours in Nagapattinam and Pazhaiyar for any repair works. We have been facing issues over the years due to a lack of dedicated harbour, with many of us here selling fish on the roads. The harbour will facilitate in repairing nets, berthing our boats and selling our catch."

The harbour comprises two breakwater structures of 1,070 metres and 340 metres in length respectively, a 340-metre long wharf, and a sloping yard spanning 1,950 square metres. Further, it has an auction hall, a net mending shed and an administration building.

V Panneer, a fisher-representative, requested a net mending centre and an auction hall for the benefit of motorised boat fishermen. An official of the fisheries department said, "At least 225 mechanised boats and 800 motorised boats can be berthed at the harbour." It is to be noted that the G.O. for the harbour was issued on January 8, 2019. However, the pandemic outbreak, coupled with destructive cyclonic, hit the construction work.

