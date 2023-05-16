Tippler dozes atop 100-ft tree in Pollachi, rescued

R Kirubakaran By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A completely stoned tree climber who fell asleep atop a 100-ft high roadside palm tree was rescued by firefighters with the help of a crane in Pollachi late on Sunday.

Police said K Lakshmanan (42) of Semmanampathi village near Anaimalai, a labuorer, used to climb trees to pluck ice apples and tender coconut. On Sunday evening, he climbed on the palm tree in a tipsy state and fell asleep on the canopy of the tree. He made a comfortable space to snooze at the crown by braiding the fronds of the tree together, police said.

Police said, a few passersby who were walking on the road abutting the tree at Jamin Kottampatti village near Pollachi spotted the man after they heard strange noises emanating from the top of the tree around 3pm on Sunday. Police said the man was babbling in a drunken state, and after attempts to make him come down failed, some onlookers informed police. Immediately, a Kottoor police team rushed to the spot and attempted to bring him to his senses by talking to him with the help of a loudspeaker.

After their negotiations failed, police decided to rescue him. But as it become apparent that he might fall while climbing down, police sought help from the Pollachi fire and rescue services department personnel. “Initially, we planned to bring him down by using ropes. A net was also laid below for safety. But the plan was dropped considering the man’s physical state and the risks involved,” a fire safety officer said.

COIMBATORE: A completely stoned tree climber who fell asleep atop a 100-ft high roadside palm tree was rescued by firefighters with the help of a crane in Pollachi late on Sunday. Police said K Lakshmanan (42) of Semmanampathi village near Anaimalai, a labuorer, used to climb trees to pluck ice apples and tender coconut. On Sunday evening, he climbed on the palm tree in a tipsy state and fell asleep on the canopy of the tree. He made a comfortable space to snooze at the crown by braiding the fronds of the tree together, police said. Police said, a few passersby who were walking on the road abutting the tree at Jamin Kottampatti village near Pollachi spotted the man after they heard strange noises emanating from the top of the tree around 3pm on Sunday. Police said the man was babbling in a drunken state, and after attempts to make him come down failed, some onlookers informed police. Immediately, a Kottoor police team rushed to the spot and attempted to bring him to his senses by talking to him with the help of a loudspeaker. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); After their negotiations failed, police decided to rescue him. But as it become apparent that he might fall while climbing down, police sought help from the Pollachi fire and rescue services department personnel. “Initially, we planned to bring him down by using ropes. A net was also laid below for safety. But the plan was dropped considering the man’s physical state and the risks involved,” a fire safety officer said.