TN Minister seeks action against Youtuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar for comments

Published: 16th May 2023 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2023 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

TN Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji

TN Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji. (Photo| R Satish Babu)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V Senthil Balaji on Monday filed four defamation suits before XXVIII metropolitan magistrate court in Chennai against Youtuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar over his continued attack against him by making defamatory comments on social media.

The minister said Shankar is targeting him with “absolutely false, baseless, defamatory allegations” at the instance of his political enemies.

Referring to Shankar’s latest allegation that he is constructing a palatial bungalow at a cost of Rs 350 crore at Karur, Senthil Balaji said the house is in the name of his brother’s wife and the guideline value of the land is only Rs 9.91 lakh and not like what was alleged.

The minister also flayed Shankar for his ‘conjectures’ that he would turn an ‘Eknath Shinde’ and split DMK by throwing crores of rupees to MLAs. 

The defamation complaints, filed through senior counsel P Wilson and advocate Richardson Wilson, further said Shankar had made comments as if the minister is running all the bars attached to the Tasmac retail liquor outlets.

