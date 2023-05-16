VCK functionaries stage protest in Thalavaipalli demanding allotment of land to 24 Dalit families

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: VCK cadre on Monday staged a protest in Thalavaipalli near Kundarapalli demanding allotment of land in the village to 24 Dalit families. There are 140 families in Thalavaipalli, including 50 SC families.

A Madesh, a functionary, told TNIE, “In September 1982, the then special tahsildar of adi dravidar welfare department allotted 1.50 acres of land to 24 Dalit families in the village. But, even after four decades, people are yet to yet to it as partition of the land was not done by the revenue department. The district administration should fix boundaries for each plots and hand them over to the beneficiaries.”

C Chinnan (72), one of the beneficiaries, told TNIE, “At the time of land allocation, the village was in Dharmapuri district, now it is in Krishnagiri district. We have been approaching the officials for the past four decades, but no action has been taken so far.”

A police team led by Krishnagiri DSP N Tamilarasi, Gurubarapalli Police Inspector S Saravanan and revenue department officials held talks with the people and assured them to solve the issue within a week.

Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department Special Tahsildar C Govindaraj told TNIE, “We will start land survey from Tuesday and boundary fixation for the plots will be done within a week. I understand a litigation has caused the delay, beyond that I am not aware of details as I took charge recently.”

