‘Why were nearby villages not affected by the spurious liquor’

Bagalavan Perier B By

Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Residents of Ekkiyarkuppam have demanded a thorough investigation into the hooch tragedy, that claimed the lives of 15 people in total, as they suspect the village was targeted, alleging that the sale of spurious liquor is taking place in neighbouring villages as well.

“Spurious liquor was also sold in nearby villages along with our village. However, no one in the other villages was affected, while 11 have died from our village as of Monday evening, with several more currently undergoing treatment,” villagers told TNIE.

“We urge the police to investigate whether our village was deliberately targeted for some reason,” added the concerned villagers. They further said that a few days ago, before the deaths on Saturday, 70-year-old K Subburayan died after consuming the same liquor sold near the village. The villagers said they had assumed Subburayan’s death was due to his advanced age and excessive consumption of spurious liquor. However, they now suspect he may have been the first victim of the spurious liquor. His body was cremated the next day.

They have requested the police to include Subburayan’s death in their ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, kin of people receiving treatment in hospitals have alleged that patients are not receiving proper care. Dismissing the allegations, sources from the Government Villupuram Medical College hospital said that since the spurious liquor has affected the entire body, patients succumb to its effects before the medication can take full effect.

Chief Minister M K Stalin also responded to the allegations raised by the relatives, stating that their concerns were a result of nervousness. During a press conference in Mundiampakkam, when asked about the complaints about medical treatment, Stalin said, “Every possible effort is being made to save the lives of those hospitalised and the doctors are providing the necessary treatment according to established medical procedures.”

