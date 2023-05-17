Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM announces 4 per cent Dearness Allowance hike for govt staff, teachers

The measure will cost an additional expenditure of Rs.2,366.82 crore to the state exchequer.

Published: 17th May 2023 12:40 PM

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin

A file photo Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday announced a 4% hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for 16 lakh government employees, teachers, pensioners, and family pensioners and this hike will come into force with retrospective effect from April 1.

An official release here said the DMK government has been fulfilling the promises given to the government employees and teachers step by step despite the debt burden, the revenue loss caused by the Covid-19 epidemic and the financial crisis inherited from the previous regime. 

The release also said that the government would consider the demands put forth by government employees and teachers consistently and in future also. The DA hike for the employees would be announced on par with the employees of the union government. 

