2 cops in Krishnagiri suspended after suspect under their watch killed by rivals

KRISHNAGIRI: Two police personnel in Krishnagiri have been placed under suspension allegedly for failing to give protection to a murder suspect because of which he was killed allegedly by his rivals.
Savithri, inspector, and M Chitrarasu, sub-inspector, in SIPCOT circle in Hosur sub-division were suspended earlier this week under Rule 3 (e) (1) (i) of Tamil Nadu Police Subordinate Services (D & A) Rules, 1955.
The suspension order issued by Salem Range DIG stated that Chitrarasu and Savithri failed to check the movement of Thilak, who was involved in a murder case in Mathigiri. On Friday, Thilak was murdered in Hosur. Despite warning from special branch about threat to Thilak’s life, both the officers failed to protect him, the order said. The two were placed under suspension after SP Saroj Kumar Thakur submitted a report about Thilak’s murder to higher officials.
Police officers, on the condition of anonymity, said that Krishnagiri does not have enough personnel but they are taking all efforts to protect people. “We warn suspects in murder cases to stay in safe places in order to prevent revenge attack. But only a few obey it. Thilak (24) from Soppatti was staying near Madhakondapalli. But he came back to the village and was attacked,” said an officer.
Another officer said, “There is no standard procedure to track the movement of a murder case accused. Also, there are only 200 personnel in Hosur, which makes it difficult to keep an eye on the suspects.”
Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur was unavailable for the comments.
Inspector General of Police, West Zone R Sudhakar said, “Several instructions have been given to police personnel to prevent revenge attacks. Apart from this, alerts are given to police about possibility of such attacks. But the inspector and SI failed to prevent a murder, and action was taken.” On Tuesday night, Hosur town police arrested three persons in connection with Thilak’s murder.