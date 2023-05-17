Anti-graft outfit alleges irregularities of Rs 16.8 crore in Udumalaipet municipality

TIRUPPUR: Alleging that irregularities to the tune of Rs 16.81 crore had taken place in Udumalaipet municipality from 2014 to 2021, an NGO had appealed to the district administration to conduct an investigation.
Co-ordinator of Arapoor Iyakkam, an anti-graft movement, M Radhakrishnan told TNIE, “According to the local fund audit held in 2021 an assistant in the accounts department indulged in malpractice amounting to Rs 16.81 crore from 2014 to 2021. He issued fake challans on behalf of Udumalaipet municipality to collect commercial tax and deposited the money in his personal bank account and in his wife’s account. “
He added, “He was suspended at the end of the audit in April 2021. Further, it came to light that another accounts assistant and a driver had received money from the suspended employee through bank transactions.” Further, Radhakrishnan claimed he submitted petitions to DVAC and Municipal Administration (Tiruppur) regarding this, but there was no response.
The Revenue Divisional Officer of Udumalaipet Jaswant Kanna refuted the charges. “The RTI reply is based on audit report and we haven’t received any complaint from the Udumalaipet Commissioner or its officials on the criminal proceedings,” he said. The post of Udumalaipet Municipality Commissioner is vacant and district collector Dr S Vineeth was not available for a comment on the issue.