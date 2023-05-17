Class XII result released for 32 students in Nilgiris

COIMBATORE: The Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) on Tuesday released the results of the Class XII Maths paper of 32 students who wrote the exam in an aided school at Samraj Nagar in Nilgiris. The results were withheld pending an inquiry following allegations that invigilators helped the students. The results of two students have been withheld for indulging in malpractice with the help of teachers.
According to an official sources, during the Mathematics exam on March 27, exam officers who are teachers allegedly helped students write answers as the questions were tough. The education department received a tip-off and placed five teachers under suspension. Also, the DGE withheld the results of 34 students.
“The DGE appointed Chief Educational Officers of Coimbatore and Nilgiris to conduct an inquiry. They inquired with teachers and students and submitted a report based on which the results of 32 students were sent to the school through email. Out of the 32, one student failed. Results of two students were not declared as there is prima facie evidence that they indulged in malpractice,” sources said.