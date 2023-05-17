CM Stalin announces 4 per cent DA hike for govt employees

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday announced a 4% hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for 16 lakh government employees including teachers and pensioners and family pensioners. The hike will be implemented with a retrospective effect from April 1. This will cost an additional expenditure of `2,366.82 crore to the state exchequer.
An official release said the DMK government has been fulfilling the promises given to the government employees and teachers step by step despite the debt burden, the revenue loss caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, and the financial crisis inherited from the previous regime.
The government also promised that in the future, whenever the union government announces a DA hike for its employees, it would be effected for the state government employees too, immediately. Besides, the government would consider the demands put forth by the employees and teachers.
Meanwhile, the members of Tamil Nadu Secretariat Association thanked the Chief Minister for hiking the DA for government employees and teachers. In a statement, K Venkatesan, president of the association said the DA hike should have been implemented with retrospective effect from January 1, 2023.
He welcomed Stalin’s announcement that hereafter the DA hike would be effected immediately after the union government hikes the DA for its employees.