CM Stalin launches drive to raise awareness on colon cancer

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin launched a campaign to raise awareness on colon cancer by releasing a colon cancer awareness brochure at the secretariat on Wednesday. The campaign was launched by Apollo Hospitals, Chennai, along with the World Gastrology Association and Tamil Nadu Gastroenterologist Trust.
According to a press release, the brochure carries information on how to prevent colon cancer with lifestyle changes like reducing body weight, doing physical exercise, avoiding tobacco and alcohol, and consuming more fruits and vegetables. Also by taking cancer prevention tests.
Colorectal cancer arises from the lining of the large intestine. Depending on the location of the cancerous cells in the large bowel, the condition may be diagnosed as colon cancer or rectal cancer, with the latter arising from the end of the colon, according to a press release.
India has a lower incidence of this type of cancer compared to the western and developed Asian countries, but cases of colon cancer have been on the rise in recent times. Usually, it affects people aged 50 years or more, the release added.
Dr RK Venkatachalam, Director of Medical Services, Apollo Hospitals, Dr KR Palaniswamy, senior consultant and head of medical gastroenterology, Dr P Piramanayagam and Dr Kartik Natarajan, consultants, were present on the occasion.