EPS asks partymen to intensify membership drive

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday directed the party functionaries to intensify the ongoing membership drive, and elaborated on the importance of doing it quickly since other works for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections have to be started.
Sources said the district secretaries' meeting held here on Wednesday also discussed the audio clips attributed to IT Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and Supreme Court’s direction to continue the investigation into the corruption charge against Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji. Asked whether the AIADMK leaders would meet the governor on these issues and the recent hooch tragedy, a senior functionary said the party’s general secretary would decide on this soon.
Answering queries, Jayakumar said the meeting also discussed the arrangements for the Madurai conference to be held on August 20. Responding to a question, Jayakumar said during the budget session of the state assembly, Chief Minister MK Stalin did not give any reply about the illicit liquor, how many persons were arrested, and narcotic substances when the leader of the opposition, EPS asked about these.
“But now, the DGP gives all these details. Why has he hidden these details from the Assembly?” he asked.
Referring to the reports about the arrest of a huge number of persons in connection with illicit liquor sales, Jayakumar asked why these persons were not arrested so far and only after the death of more than 20 persons such actions are being taken.
Meanwhile, at a function organised by Anna Thozhil Sangam, the union for transport employees affiliated to AIADMK, EPS presented Rs 1 lakh each to 310 members of the sangam who hail from poor economic backgrounds. In all, cheques worth Rs 3.1 crore were disbursed.