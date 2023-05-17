Factory worker dies due to asphyxiation while cleaning septic tank

On Tuesday night, Senthamilchelvan (31), Ramadoss (24), Raja (47), and Mahendran (49), all residents of Vellore Satupperi, were engaged to clean the waste water tank within the leather factory complex in Sipcot Base-1 area. Senthamilchelvan got into the tank at around 11 pm and allegedly inhaled toxic fumes. On hearing his cries for help, the other workers went in. They also experienced difficulty in breathing. People present on the spot informed the Sipcot fire and rescue services personnel.