Factory worker dies due to asphyxiation while cleaning septic tank

RANIPET: A 31-year-old man died of asphyxiation while cleaning a septic tank in a tannery located near the Sipcot police station in Ranipet. The incident took place at the Andal leather factory. Three other workers are undergoing treatment, said the police.
On Tuesday night, Senthamilchelvan (31), Ramadoss (24), Raja (47), and Mahendran (49), all residents of Vellore Satupperi, were engaged to clean the waste water tank within the leather factory complex in Sipcot Base-1 area. Senthamilchelvan got into the tank at around 11 pm and allegedly inhaled toxic fumes. On hearing his cries for help, the other workers went in. They also experienced difficulty in breathing. People present on the spot informed the Sipcot fire and rescue services personnel.
Led by assistant district officer Bhaskaran, the fire and rescue services personnel pulled out the workers who had lost consciousness. Senthamilchelvan was declared dead on the spot, and the others were rushed to Walaja Government Hospital. Senthamilchelvan is survived by his wife Sheela and two daughters.
Ranipet Collector Valarmathi told TNIE that the pollution control board has been notified. A complaint has been lodged against the leather factory and compensation of up to `15 lakh is sought for the affected workers' families. A case has been registered against factory owner Karthik, who is absconding.