IIT-M, Israel join hands to set up centre for water management

A letter of Intent was signed in New Delhi recently by Manoj Joshi, secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), V Kamakoti, IIT-M director, and Naor Gilon, Ambassador of Israel to India.

As per the agreement, MoHUA will collaborate with MASHAV, Israel’s Agency for International Development Cooperation, to establish the new centre. The main aim of the centre will be to implement best technologies and practises from Israel and tailored to meet Indian requirements.