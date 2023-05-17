IIT-M, Israel join hands to set up centre for water management

CHENNAI: IIT Madras has partnered with the government of Israel to establish an India - Israel Center of Water Technology (CoWT) in water resources management and water technologies at IIT Madras campus.
A letter of Intent was signed in New Delhi recently by Manoj Joshi, secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), V Kamakoti, IIT-M director, and Naor Gilon, Ambassador of Israel to India.
As per the agreement, MoHUA will collaborate with MASHAV, Israel’s Agency for International Development Cooperation, to establish the new centre. The main aim of the centre will be to implement best technologies and practises from Israel and tailored to meet Indian requirements.
Through this centre, the two countries will work towards the mutual exchange of technology, scientific information, literature, and hold discussions and consultations on various issues with experts to address problems in drinking water and sewerage management and develop new areas of intervention.
The two governments also intend to jointly identify specific projects relating to integrated water resources management, urban water supply, online monitoring, water harvesting, smart data management, among other areas.