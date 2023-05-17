Illicit liquor supplied at TASMAC outlets causing financial loss to govt, claims Kadambur C Raju

THOOTHUKUDI: Kovilpatti MLA Kadambur C Raju on Wednesday said though the illegal sale of illicit liquor has been causing financial loss to the government, the DMK government has been remaining silent on the issue. Addressing press persons after unveiling road laying work estimated to cost `10 lakh at Idaiseval village near Kovilpatti, the former minister said, "The state police has failed miserably with regard to handling the recent hooch tragedy that claimed 22 lives."



"This kind of incident is happening in Tamil Nadu after nearly 40 years. Chief Minister MK Stalin who holds the police portfolio must break his silence. The supply of illicit liquor in TASMAC outlets was debated in the Assembly. Despite the issue being raised even by its allies, the DMK government paid no heed to it.



Raju went on to allege that Prohibition Minister Senthil Balaji was channelling the revenue generated by TASMAC to the DMK party instead of the government exchequer. "All those acting against the people will be punished after the government changes," he added.



When asked about the recent bonhomie between ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam and AMMK leader TTV Dinakaran, the Kovilpatti MLA said the two had joined hands fearing Edappadi K Palaniswami. "EPS has no reason to fear them, as the AIADMK party is behind him. This same OPS once took up 'dharmayutham' to expel the TTV family from AIADMK," he recalled.