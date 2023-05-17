Madras HC bans heli-tourism, cites lack of study on flora, fauna

CHENNAI: Slamming the state government for initiating a ‘heli-tourism’ project of chopper ride as part of the summer festival in the Nilgiris without studying the impact of the project on flora and fauna, a division bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday banned the project.
Ruling on a public interest litigation petition, a bench of Justices Anita Sumanth and M Nirmal Kumar said, “The fragile ecosystem and vulnerability of this bio-diverse region cannot be the victim of crass commercialism, that too in such an unplanned and careless fashion.”
Flaying the failure of the state in holding consultations with stakeholders for the project, the bench said the writ petition was allowed with the “fond and fervent hope that such projects be implemented cautiously and with sensitivity to all stakeholders, so that the ethereal and timeless beauty of the Nilgiris does continue endlessly.”
The PIL filed by an environment activist Dr T Murugavel sought a ban on operating choppers for joy ride in Theetukkal in the hills from May 13 to 30. Senior counsel R Srinivas, arguing on behalf of advocate on record TV Suresh Kumar, told the court that officials had not taken up any impact assessment study before announcing the joy ride.
Srinivas also said the inclement weather and the sloppy terrain of the hills are not conducive for chopper operation without a thorough feasibility study. Tourism department, district administration and horticulture department have widely publicised the project proposed to be operated by a private firm. The bench, made the injunction passed on May 11, absolute and effective for the entirety of the period.
“We are of the view that the respondents have been remiss in rushing to endorse and advertise the heli-tourism project even prior to assessing all relevant material and holding consultation with concerned officials of the forest department,” the judges said.