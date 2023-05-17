Madras HC tells govt to evolve procedure for disposing fake docu cancellation applications by June 12

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the inspector general (IG) of registration to issue a comprehensive circular to all competent authorities of the department across the state setting out procedures for dealing with applications and appeals seeking cancellation of fraudulent documents. Justice SM Subramaniam also directed the IG to carry out the exercise on or before June 12.
While disposing of a petition seeking orders for cancellation of document, the judge said the applications/appeals received by the sub-registrar and district registrars must be made entry in an appeal register and such applications should be disposed of in a systematic manner by affording opportunity to all the parties after conducting proper inquiry.
Priority can be given to applications/appeals if genuine reason for urgency is established. If any authority unnecessarily overlooks seniority for deciding applications, due action should be taken against him/her. Any favouritism, nepotism or corrupt practice while dealing with such applications should not be tolerated. Disciplinary action should be taken against lapses, negligence or dereliction of duty against the concerned officials, the judge said.