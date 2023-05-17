MDSR redevelopment work is in full swing: Southern Railway

MADURAI: Madurai Division of Southern Railway's redevelopment work is in full swing and it will be completed within 27 months, a press statement said on Wednesday. In the statement, Southern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer B Guganesan said the Southern Railway had awarded the redevelopment work of the Madurai Junction Railway Station on September 22, 2022, at the cost of Rs 347.47 crore, and that it will be completed within 27 months, he said.
He further stated that recently, the foundation for the construction work of the RPF canteen building, foundation and backfilling work for the construction of the substation building, and the footing and concreting column up to its plinth level have been completed.
"Further, a pile load test on the test pile has also been completed in connection with the construction of the East terminal building stage-I, and a ready mix concrete (RMC) plant has been erected and commissioned. The demolition works of the existing Multi-level Two-wheeler Parking (MLTP), old IRCTC food plaza, guard box room, coolie porter room, and the HMS office for the proposed construction of the MLTP in the east side have also been completed," he said.
"In connection with the east terminal building stage-I construction, rerouting of cables, water lines, sewage lines, and utility cable works are under progress. Traffic diversion works are also in progress. Similarly, the construction of MLTP, utilities, cables, water pipelines, and sewage lines rerouting work is in progress. A temporary structure is under construction for shifting the existing part of RMS and cable trench work is under progress for the construction of the substation building. Column concrete works are under progress for the construction of the RPF canteen building and architectural and structural design of the station buildings and other structures are in progress," he added.
He also stated that redevelopment works, including two terminals, have been proposed to be constructed, one each on the eastern and the western side. Three Multi-level Parking structures will be built -- two on the eastern side and one on the west -- with an air-concourse to facilitate segregation of arrival and departure.
"A subway connecting Railway Plot and Periyar Bus Stand, a dedicated FOB for parcel movement, and two skywalks connecting the parking facilities on the eastern side, have also been planned. Approach roads are planned for better movement of passenger vehicles. Further, one skywalk for arriving passengers connecting the auto and bus bay has also been planned. All redevelopment work is to be carried out complying with the standards laid down under the Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA)", he added.