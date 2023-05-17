MDSR redevelopment work is in full swing: Southern Railway

"Further, a pile load test on the test pile has also been completed in connection with the construction of the East terminal building stage-I, and a ready mix concrete (RMC) plant has been erected and commissioned. The demolition works of the existing Multi-level Two-wheeler Parking (MLTP), old IRCTC food plaza, guard box room, coolie porter room, and the HMS office for the proposed construction of the MLTP in the east side have also been completed," he said.



"In connection with the east terminal building stage-I construction, rerouting of cables, water lines, sewage lines, and utility cable works are under progress. Traffic diversion works are also in progress. Similarly, the construction of MLTP, utilities, cables, water pipelines, and sewage lines rerouting work is in progress. A temporary structure is under construction for shifting the existing part of RMS and cable trench work is under progress for the construction of the substation building. Column concrete works are under progress for the construction of the RPF canteen building and architectural and structural design of the station buildings and other structures are in progress," he added.



He also stated that redevelopment works, including two terminals, have been proposed to be constructed, one each on the eastern and the western side. Three Multi-level Parking structures will be built -- two on the eastern side and one on the west -- with an air-concourse to facilitate segregation of arrival and departure.