Motorists irked as many roads in Kovai city not relaid after milling

Vishnu Prasad, a resident of Meena Estate in Sowripalayam told TNIE, “The roads were already in a poor condition and now that the officials have milled the road and left it unattended, they have become worse. Many motorists, especially the two-wheelers face a lot of issues while travelling on the road, as the bikes wobble and lose balance. The officials must relay new roads within two to three days of milling the old roads.”