Motorists irked as many roads in Kovai city not relaid after milling

COIMBATORE: Motorists expressed concern that driving around in the city has become challenging as Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) milled several roads but did not build the bitumen layer.
According to sources, Sowripalayam Road, Nanjundapuram Road near Podanur, Bharathiyar Road near the Lakshmi Mills are among the roads that have been milled and left unattended.
Motorists and activists appealed to the civic body to pave the roads at the earliest. Due to the ongoing works for several projects, including the Underground Drainage (UGD) project, the Suez 24x7 drinking water project and the Pillur scheme 3 drinking water project, LPG and CNG supply project, majority of roads in the city are damaged. In The civic body has been repairing the damaged roads by paving new asphalt roads under various schemes, including Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Project (TURIP) and other projects.
Vishnu Prasad, a resident of Meena Estate in Sowripalayam told TNIE, “The roads were already in a poor condition and now that the officials have milled the road and left it unattended, they have become worse. Many motorists, especially the two-wheelers face a lot of issues while travelling on the road, as the bikes wobble and lose balance. The officials must relay new roads within two to three days of milling the old roads.”
Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila said, “There are no chances that a road has been milled and left unattended. There might be some issues. We will check the roads and take necessary action.”