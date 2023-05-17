Plea alleges illegal mining in patta lands near Gundar river in Tamil Nadu

MADURAI: A resident of Kadaladi village in Ramanathapuram has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) plea in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court alleging illegal mining in patta lands situated close to Gundar river in the district.



The litigant, M Murugan, said Gundar is a non-perennial river running across the district. Water flows in the river only during monsoon season in September and October, he added. Due to monsoon failure and poor maintenance of water channels, it is losing its significance and there is indiscriminate encroachment at various places in the river course, he alleged.



Taking advantage of the vast presence of river sand in such areas, miscreants are involved in illegal mining in patta lands where river sand is available, he claimed, adding that this not only affects the ecology of the area but causes huge revenue loss to the government. Besides this, the water flow in the river has also depleted, leaving the farmers devoid of water, Murugan further added and requested the court to direct the authorities to take appropriate action in the issue.