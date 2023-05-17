Puducherry to host first National Pythian Games

The Modern Pythian Games aim to provide international branding for the state of Puducherry and generate revenue while simultaneously preserving and celebrating India's cultural heritage. The delegation held meetings with Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs A Namassivayam, and Deputy Speaker Rajavelu.

Deputy secretary general of International Pythian Council S Siva Kumar, renowned artist and social worker Malathi Rajavelu, and former commissioner of commercial taxes M Rajshekar were the other members of the delegation.