Scheme to distribute two lakh milch cattle will be launched soon: Mano Thangaraj

SALEM: Milk and Dairy Development Minister T Mano Thangaraj on Wednesday said that the scheme to distribute two lakh dairy cattle will be launched soon to increase milk production in the state.
Speaking to reporters after inspecting the Aavin plant, the minister said, “The state government is taking steps to increase milk production and we will launch a scheme to provide two lakh dairy cattle soon. Loan schemes will also be arranged for this. It has also been decided to bring an insurance scheme for dairy cattle, which will be beneficial for the farmers.”
“We are discussing about the administrative and productive changes that can be brought in Aavin. Along with this, we are going to make changes depending on the welfare of the workers and farmers who depend on Aavin, for this we are inspecting Aavin facilities across the state. We have sought the opinion of the farmers on this,” he added.
Talking about the demand of the farmers to increase the milk procurement price, he said, “The request of the farmers will be studied departmentally and action will be taken. At the same time, Aavin is a service sector for people. We cannot sell products to people at higher prices. If the price of the product is raised, it will affect the people. We have to take this into consideration as well.” The minister also distributed welfare assistance worth Rs 5.83 crore to the beneficiaries.
Milk and Dairy Development Commissioner and Managing Director N Subbaiyan, Salem Collector S Karmegam and other officials were present.