Scheme to distribute two lakh milch cattle will be launched soon: Mano Thangaraj

Talking about the demand of the farmers to increase the milk procurement price, he said, “The request of the farmers will be studied departmentally and action will be taken. At the same time, Aavin is a service sector for people. We cannot sell products to people at higher prices. If the price of the product is raised, it will affect the people. We have to take this into consideration as well.” The minister also distributed welfare assistance worth Rs 5.83 crore to the beneficiaries.