Seeman questions Rs 10 lakh solatium for victims of hooch tragedy

THOOTHUKUDI: Questioning the rationale behind giving solatium to the family of those who died in the Hooch tragedy, Seeman said no such compensation was announced for fishermen killed by the Sri Lankan Navy or the soldiers who died in Punjab. It means they have no moral principles. The compensation must at least be collected from arrack sellers, he added.



Regarding opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami's demand for CM Stalin to resign, Seeman said he has the locus stand only if the AIADMK leader had resigned as the CM when six people were killed at late chief minister J Jayalalithaa's Kodanad estate. "Our opinion is only to eliminate both Dravidian parties from power to ensure good governance. We are not Indians, only Tamils as national parties have become too region specific nowadays. After entering regional politics, the national parties do not uphold sovereignty, patriotism and unity in the state," he said, referring to the Congress and BJP's stand on the Mekedatu dam issue.