Student from Rajasthan trampled to death by jumbo in Kovai institute

According to Coimbatore forest range officer R Arun Kumar, the victim, Vishal Shrimal, was studying M Sc wildlife science at the University of Kota, Rajasthan, and had come to SACON a week ago for dissertation work. “Shrimal and his friend were walking to the hostel situated behind the main building of SACON when a lone tusker emerged from behind tall bushes and came charging at them. Frightened by the trumpeting sound, the two tried to escape, but Shrimal fell down and the elephant trampled him,” Arun Kumar said.