Synchronised jumbo census begins in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka

“The volunteers are trained and have been briefed about dos and don’ts thoroughly. Clear guidelines are prescribed for enumerating the elephants using each of the three methods. A team of two to three people will systematically survey each of the selected blocks and walk a minimum of 15km to cover five sq.km. block and record all elephant sightings on the block count data sheet provided during direct sighting. Under line transect method, moisture in the dung will be a key determining factor and waterhole count will tell us the demographic parameters of elephants,” Sahu said.