Synchronised jumbo census begins in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka

CHENNAI: A comprehensive three-day synchronised elephant census commenced in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala on Wednesday. The State forest department has engaged 2,099 personnel, including 368 trained volunteers for the mammoth exercise.
Chief Wildlife Warden Srinivas R Reddy told TNIE the census will be carried out in all the 26 elephant ranging divisions which are divided into 699 forest blocks. Tirupattur division was excluded from the survey considering there are only three elephants.
A nationwide census is usually carried out once in four years by the elephant ranging states under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change. The last census was conducted in 2017 and it was estimated that Tamil Nadu had 2,761 elephants. However, the cycle was broken due to Covid-19 pandemic and the ministry has not taken initiative since then.
“The data from the synchronised census is critical for us, especially in the backdrop of rising human-elephant conflict, so the three forest departments of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka took a collective decision to go ahead and do it on our own without the support from the ministry. The decision was taken when we did the vulture census in February earlier this year.”
The census will throw light on elephant migration, composition of herds and to an extent male-female ratio, the top official said. “On Wednesday, direct counting was done. Day two will be line transect dung counting (indirect) and on the last day waterhole count will be undertaken,” said environment secretary Supriya Sahu to TNIE.
“The volunteers are trained and have been briefed about dos and don’ts thoroughly. Clear guidelines are prescribed for enumerating the elephants using each of the three methods. A team of two to three people will systematically survey each of the selected blocks and walk a minimum of 15km to cover five sq.km. block and record all elephant sightings on the block count data sheet provided during direct sighting. Under line transect method, moisture in the dung will be a key determining factor and waterhole count will tell us the demographic parameters of elephants,” Sahu said.
Forest officials said since good rains were received in the early part of summer, there is enough water but the department is continuously monitoring the ground situation since unprecedented heat has swept the state in the last one week. “During the course of the census, the immediate challenges will also be recorded for necessary management interventions,” an official said. Tamil Nadu is home to five elephant reserves - Nilgiris-Eastern Ghat, Nilambur Silent Valley in Coimbatore, Srivilliputhur, Anamalai and Agasthyamalai .