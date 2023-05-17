Tamil Nadu govt already knew about illicit liquor sellers, claims Palaniswami

VILLPURAM: Former chief minister and general secretary of AIADMK, Edappadi K Palaniswami, said the state government has failed to control the rampant sale of spurious liquor across Tamil Nadu.
Palaniswami, who visited the victims of the recent hooch tragedy at Government Medical College Hospital in Mundiampakkam, said, “I have raised the issue of spurious liquor sale in the Assembly, but no action has been taken to address it. If the Chief Minister had taken immediate action, these tragic deaths could have been avoided.”
The former CM continued, “Individuals with the support of ruling party functionaries have been selling spurious liquor, resulting in the deaths of innocent people. During our tenure, special teams were established to combat the illicit liquor trade, leading to the arrest of those involved under the Goondas Act. However, in the past two years, the number of sellers has increased, with a staggering 1,500 arrests made in a single day.”
“This clearly indicates the government was already aware of these sellers. Despite the police’s prior knowledge, no adequate action was taken, potentially due to their affiliation with the DMK. Stalin should take responsibility for this failure and tender his resignation. Surprisingly, no actor or social activist has raised their voices against this tragic incident. Even within the Tasmac shops, an additional 10% is being demanded, claiming that higher officials are involved,” added Palaniswami.
He further stated, “The DMK allies, who vehemently protested against liquor sale during the AIADMK’s rule, now maintain a deafening silence. Instead of curbing alcohol consumption, the state government is granting permissions for drinking in marriage halls and playgrounds.”