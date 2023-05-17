Truck carrying Rs 535 crore breaks down while heading to Villupuram

CHENNAI: About a 100 police personnel were deployed at Tambaram on Wednesday afternoon after noticing smoke from a container truck, believed to be carrying Rs 535 crore from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), heading to Villupuram.
“The containers were travelling with a team of 20 armed police personnel led by an inspector of police. The incident happened when the containers reached near the National Institute of Siddha near Tambaram Sanatorium on the Chennai - Trichy National Highway. Smoke emerged from a container and was brought to a halt,” said a senior police officer.
For safety reasons, the containers were brought inside the Siddha institute and over 100 armed reserve police were deployed in the area for protection. The traffic along the road moved at snail pace for more than two hours. The mechanics who travelled with the trucks fixed the problem and the containers were diverted back to Chennai after two hours.