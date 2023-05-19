120 tonnes of potash worth Rs 60L seized in Thoothukdi 

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Two persons were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly hoarding over 120 tonnes of potash worth Rs 60 lakh in an unauthorised salt godown in Rajiv Nagar. According to sources, over 39,000 tonnes of potash procured from Russia was unloaded from a vessel on May 14.

"The potash loads were shifted to authorised godowns for stocking. However, four lorries laden with 120 tonnes of potash had steered away to the unauthorised godown functioning at Rajiv Nagar near Mullakadu," said sources.



Sources further said that based on a complaint given by the stevedoring company's manager Ayyappan about the missing consignment, Muthaiapuram police investigated the incident, which shed light on the illegal fertiliser packing unit at the salt godown in Rajiv Nagar.



"The police found that the potash was being packed into 50 kg bags of a popular fertiliser brand, and was about to be sold to traders in Kalakad. The smugglers were using salt pan workers for packing the potash," sources added.



In connection with the incident, the police arrested T Mathavan of Muthaiapuram, Mathialagan (55) of Palpannai Nagar. Police have also booked three more persons and launched a search for them and seized the packing machine and potash. Further inquiry is on.

