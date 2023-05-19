Aavin dairies to handle 70 lakh litres milk a day by year-end

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Milk and Dairy Development T Mano Thangaraj said efforts are under way to increase the milk-handling capacity of Aavin dairies from the current 40 lakh litres to 70 lakh litres per day by the end of this year.

Thangaraj emphasised the need for administrative reforms to create a favourable environment for dairy farmers to boost milk production. Consequently, plans are being made to expand the milk procurement and distribution, he told presspersons here at Aavin headquarters in Nandhanam.

He said every possible step is being taken to ensure an uninterrupted supply of cattle feed and fodder to farmers. Additionally, measures are being implemented to increase insurance coverage for cattle thereby reducing expenses for dairy farmers.

Thangaraj said action will be taken against milk companies that deploy agents to collect milk from farmers without necessary approvals from the government. He also said strict action will be taken to monitor adulteration in private milk brands under the food safety act.

“To prevent adulteration in Aavin milk, GPS trackers have been installed on trucks that are transporting milk. Additionally, face recognition cameras will be installed at milk collecting centres to deter any unauthorised activities,” he added.

Acknowledging the past disruptions in Aavin milk supply in Avadi and Ambattur due to shortage, Thangaraj said milk procurement has increased in the past week. He assured that efforts are being made to resolve issues related to short or delayed supply promptly.

Furthermore, the minister announced Aavin will soon introduce a range of products to expand its market reach and increase revenue. He also said a scheme to distribute 2 lakh milch cows to farmers will be launched soon.

CHENNAI: Minister for Milk and Dairy Development T Mano Thangaraj said efforts are under way to increase the milk-handling capacity of Aavin dairies from the current 40 lakh litres to 70 lakh litres per day by the end of this year. Thangaraj emphasised the need for administrative reforms to create a favourable environment for dairy farmers to boost milk production. Consequently, plans are being made to expand the milk procurement and distribution, he told presspersons here at Aavin headquarters in Nandhanam. He said every possible step is being taken to ensure an uninterrupted supply of cattle feed and fodder to farmers. Additionally, measures are being implemented to increase insurance coverage for cattle thereby reducing expenses for dairy farmers.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Thangaraj said action will be taken against milk companies that deploy agents to collect milk from farmers without necessary approvals from the government. He also said strict action will be taken to monitor adulteration in private milk brands under the food safety act. “To prevent adulteration in Aavin milk, GPS trackers have been installed on trucks that are transporting milk. Additionally, face recognition cameras will be installed at milk collecting centres to deter any unauthorised activities,” he added. Acknowledging the past disruptions in Aavin milk supply in Avadi and Ambattur due to shortage, Thangaraj said milk procurement has increased in the past week. He assured that efforts are being made to resolve issues related to short or delayed supply promptly. Furthermore, the minister announced Aavin will soon introduce a range of products to expand its market reach and increase revenue. He also said a scheme to distribute 2 lakh milch cows to farmers will be launched soon.