Agony does the rounds as kin of victims ‘kept in the dark’

VILLUPURAM: It’s agony and frustration that prevail on the veranda of Government Villupuram Medical College Hospital in Mundiampakkam, for the relatives of the victims of the hooch tragedy, undergoing treatment at the hospital, are unable to get the health status of their dear ones.

The doctors and nurses are remaining tight-lipped on the condition of the admitted persons. Concerns are rising when unverified reports emerged that two victims have lost their eyesight completely, while others are suffering from blurred vision.

As many as 50 people are currently undergoing treatment at the Government Villupuram Medical College Hospital in Mundiampakkam. Speaking to TNIE, K. Santha from Ekkiyarkuppam recounted the tragic consequences of the hooch consumption. She said she had lost her husband years ago and had raised seven children, including two sons. “Now both of them are admitted for treatment after consuming that poisonous liquid sold as ale. The police failed to control its distribution, and my sons became addicted to it since it was easily available in our village,” she said.

Santha further said both her sons were married and had children. “Now their entire families are facing an uncertain future. The compensation they receive will likely be exhausted during their treatment. If they do not recover, the responsibility of taking care of their seven children will fall upon me and my daughters-in-law,” she said.

Relatives waiting outside the hospital said most victims are still experiencing seizures, and two individuals, including a woman, had lost their vision entirely. Several others had reported blurred vision. “Despite undergoing tests and scans, the doctors and nurses are not providing any updates on their health status. We are left in the dark as to whether they will ever recover,” they asserted.

Another woman, M. Annakili, said that her two brothers and other relatives are among those undergoing treatment. She emphasised that her brothers, aged around thirty, had already been weakened by the incident. “Even if they are discharged after treatment, we do not know if they will ever be able to return to their normal lives,” she shared with a heavy heart.

Dr. M Geethanjali, the dean of Villupuram Government Medical College Hospital, told TNIE, “Except for two individuals, the others already had cataract issues, and our ophthalmologists are administering appropriate treatment. Soon, these two individuals will also regain their vision.”

She affirmed the patients would soon regain their health and be discharged from the hospital. Notably, fourteen individuals have successfully undergone dialysis treatment and have now returned to their normal routine. She, however, said it is due to the relentless inquiries from concerned family members, that the doctors and nurses are refraining from disclosing further information regarding the patients’ progress.



