Biometric registration for Karaikal fishers by June to rein in illegal activities at sea

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

KARAIKAL: In a bid to rein in unauthorised fishing and illegal activities at sea, the Karaikal administration along with the fisheries department plans to introduce biometric registration for fishers by June – when the annual fishing ban ends.

Convening a meeting at Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Administrative Complex in Karaikal on Thursday that saw the participation of representatives from eleven fisherfolk panchayats and fisheries department officials, the administration officials stressed the need for the fisherfolk community’s proactive role to curb the smuggling of liquor and narcotics through boats.

"We will put in place biometric registration system where those heading to fish would be asked to register themselves each time they put out to sea. Their data would be stored and used to monitor those who have set out fishing, and also to know whether they are accompanied by unauthorised individuals such as minors," said Deputy Collector (Revenue) G Johnson.

The officials also requested the fisherfolk representatives to advise their community to refrain from crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). Further, the officials instructed the fisherfolk to hoist the Indian national flag in their mechanised boats so that they can be identified by law enforcement agencies such as the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and the coastal police.

They also instructed to have their vessels painted green and display the name and registration details on the exterior hull for identification purposes. The officials and the fishers also discussed deferring the auction time from 1 am to 3 am. "We observed that the period from midnight to 3 am is when accidents occur in town due to movement of vehicles," said an official.

