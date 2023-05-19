CB-CID deputes special officers for investigation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two special officers have been deputed by the CB-CID to probe the hooch tragedy in Marakkanam and Madurantakam.

The officers are ADSP Gomathi for Villupuram and ADSP Maheshwari for Chengalpattu.

Meanwhile, Avadi police on Thursday released a mobile number 730573566 to tackle the issue of spurious liquor. The police have asked the public to inform them about any lead regarding the manufacturing and selling of spurious liquor in their respective localities.

The callers’ identities will be kept confidential. The public can also send WhatsApp messages to the number along with pictures and location details. A senior police officer said, “The number can be contacted round the clock, and it will be manned by an SI.”

Pondy excise deputy commissioner shifted out

Puducherry: Following the hooch tragedy, the Puducherry government has shifted out Deputy Commissioner (Excise) T Sudhakar. Director of Social Welfare A Kumaran has been given additional charge of Deputy Commissioner (Excise). Sudhakar has been transferred from the post of Joint CEO Smart City and posted as under secretary. PT Rudra Goud, Director of Industries, has been given additional charge of Joint CEO. ens

CHENNAI: Two special officers have been deputed by the CB-CID to probe the hooch tragedy in Marakkanam and Madurantakam. The officers are ADSP Gomathi for Villupuram and ADSP Maheshwari for Chengalpattu. Meanwhile, Avadi police on Thursday released a mobile number 730573566 to tackle the issue of spurious liquor. The police have asked the public to inform them about any lead regarding the manufacturing and selling of spurious liquor in their respective localities.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The callers’ identities will be kept confidential. The public can also send WhatsApp messages to the number along with pictures and location details. A senior police officer said, “The number can be contacted round the clock, and it will be manned by an SI.” Pondy excise deputy commissioner shifted out Puducherry: Following the hooch tragedy, the Puducherry government has shifted out Deputy Commissioner (Excise) T Sudhakar. Director of Social Welfare A Kumaran has been given additional charge of Deputy Commissioner (Excise). Sudhakar has been transferred from the post of Joint CEO Smart City and posted as under secretary. PT Rudra Goud, Director of Industries, has been given additional charge of Joint CEO. ens