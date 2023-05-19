Crematorium road: No end to this Tiruchy Dalit village’s 15-year wait

Nacchinarkkiniyan M By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Dismayed at the dilapidated condition of the road leading to the crematorium and farmlands in their village, the SC community residents of Therku Pulivalam at Kodiyalam panchayat in the district urge the authorities concerned to re-lay it and instal street lights in the stretch.

The road has been in a dilapidated condition for the past 15 years, residents rued. The village of Therku Pulivalam, which is located near Manarpokki bridge, comprise about 70 families from the SC community.

Adi Dravidar Mayana Saalai, the crematorium they use, is over a kilometre away, which leaves them with little options but to trudge along the poorly maintained stretch with the bodies, M Murugesan, a resident, said. Chandra Sekaran D, another resident, highlighted the need for at least five street lights on the road to aid them to carry the dead during night-time.

Ayalai Siva Suriyan of the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam said petitions were filed with the district administration multiple times as the road benefits not only the residents, but farmers of the Kodiyalam panchayat who use the road to reach their fields and carry their farm produce.

When enquired, an official with the block development office in Andanallur taluk under which Kodiyalam panchayat falls said they are aware of the issue and added that the required funds will be sanctioned for the same following directions from the district collector.

