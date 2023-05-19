Development projects aim to enhance water management at dry areas

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: District collector Dr K Senthil Raj inspected the watershed development works at Sillanatham and Keezhamudiman villages in the presence of agriculture department officials on Thursday.



The project is aimed to rejuvenate the dry rainfed tracts of Ottapidaram, Kayathar, Vilathikulam and Pudur through 91 Watershed Development Committees (WDCs) in the district under the aegis of Watershed Development Component of Prime Minister Kisan Sanjay Yojana 2.0 to enhance natural resources and uplift farmers in the dry areas.



Three different components come under this project estimated at a cost of Rs 17 crore: Natural resource management, farm production system and livelihood support system. For the natural resource management component, over Rs 10 crore has been allocated for desilting 83 ooranis, 238 supply channels, creation of 42 farm ponds, 13 village ponds, 23 percolation ponds, construction of 20 medium check dams, 72 major check dams and 33 sunken ponds in all four taluks in the district.



In order to increase agricultural produce, the agency has allocated Rs 4.03 crore for the farm production system. As many as 830 power sprayers, 32 hand sprayers, 1,261 battery sprayers, 1,790 tarpaulins and 18 chaff cutters will be provided for selected beneficiaries. Besides, 160 beneficiaries will get a pair of goats each, 325 beneficiaries will get 10 hens each for establishing poultry farms, 125 beneficiaries are short listed for for Rs 15,000 worth horticulture plantation, 105 beneficiaries will get assistance up to Rs 15,000 for agroforestry, 340 beneficiaries will get assistance for fodder seedling cultivation and 362 beneficiaries will get crop demonstration assistance.



The government sanctioned Rs 2.89 crore for goat rearing; and distribution of sewing machines, idli batter grinder mills and revolving fund under the livelihood support system which aims to improve the plight of the landless farmers. The revolving funds would be channelised through self help groups identified in target areas, said sources.



Speaking to TNIE, Santhirani, Deputy Director, District Watershed Development Agency (DWDA) and micro Irrigation said the four taluks have 66 watersheds and 91 committees. "The projects are aimed at saving rain water in dry areas, utilising the water intelligently, and ensuring frugal supply so that farm production can be improved," she added.



Following inspection of the progress of the projects, the collector distributed battery sprayers to 24 farmers, tarpaulin to 39 farmers and 24 sewing machines for landless farmers at Keezhamudiman, Vellaram and Panchalakurichi. Agriculture department Joint Director Palani Velayutham, PA (Agri) Martin Rani, Ottapidaram tasildar Suresh, assistant engineer Thameem Ansari and other officials were present.

