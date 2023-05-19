Disabled people's growth is part of a new India's development: Union Minister

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Development in new India relies on equal participation of all the people, which includes children, youngsters, and persons with disabilities, said Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A Narayanaswamy during an event organised by the union government in Madurai on Thursday, in which Aids and assistive devices were distributed to disabled persons under the 'Samajik Adhikarita Shivir' scheme.



Narayanaswamy further noted that in the last nine years, over 13,000 welfare aid camps were conducted across India, in which around Rs 16,000 crore worth of assistance was given to 25 lakh beneficiaries. "Of the 534 camps held in Tamil Nadu, around Rs 50 crore worth of aid were given to around 1.18 lakh beneficiaries.

Upon seeing 2,000 disabled people in one event, the union minister said he has never seen such a huge event for persons with disabilities since he assumed the post. "Even after 75 years of independence, not every citizen is able to access clean drinking water, and the current government is working hard to resolve the issue," he said.



Madurai MP S Venkatesan said that last year on September 15, aid camps were held for disabled people, in which around 17,000 beneficiaries benefitted. In the next 10-15 days, various camps will be organised in Madurai.



Under the scheme of Assistance to Disabled Persons, around 3,987 aids, including tricycles, wheelchairs, crutches, walking sticks, and braille kits, worth Rs 2.08 crore were given to as many as 2,312 beneficiaries. Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy, District Collector Dr. S Aneesh Sekhar, Additional Collector S Saravanan, MLAs G Thalapathy, M Boominathan, and others were present.

