Home States Tamil Nadu

Missing 12-year-old Kovai girl found in Pollachi bus stand after 30 hours

A 12-year-old girl who left her house on Wednesday afternoon allegedly after quarrelling with her parents was traced in Pollachi bus stand at around 8.30 pn on Thursday. 

Published: 19th May 2023 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2023 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

Women Missing

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 12-year-old girl who left her house on Wednesday afternoon allegedly after quarrelling with her parents was traced in Pollachi bus stand at around 8.30 pm on Thursday. The minor was found after 30 hours of her missing.  

Police said the girl left her house in Ondipudur on Wednesday afternoon allegedly after a quarrel with her parents. Her mother lodged a complaint with All-Women AWPS - East Police that on Wednesday evening that her daughter was playing with her younger brother at home but went missing.

Six special teams were formed and information about her was shared with police across the Coimbatore district. Upon checking CCTV footage, police spotted the boarding a Ukkadam-bound bus from Ondipudur.

On Thursday night, the girl was spotted in Pollachi bus stand, police said. She allegedly informed police personnel in the bus stand that she was from Palakkad. The information was passed on to Pollachi town police who rescued the girl and informed her parents.

AWPS bought dinner to the girl and brought her back to Coimbatore and united with her parents, said police sources. Earlier, in the day, the girl’s photo was widely circulated on social media which triggered wild speculation about her whereabouts. Police refuted the speculation and warned people not to spread rumours.

City police posted a message on its social media handles and requested the public to contact inspectors Dowlath Nisha and Vinoth if they had information about the girl.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Missing girl Pollachi bus stand
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp