Protest held on Sacon campus over student’s death

COIMBATORE: A group of researchers staged a sit-in protest inside the Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (Sacon) on Thursday alleging that poor management by authorities led to the death of the 23-year-old Rajasthan student. Vishal Shrimal was attacked by an elephant inside the campus on Tuesday night and died in a private hospital on Wednesday.

The protesters alleged that drinking water is not available in the guest house. As a result, Shrimal went to the canteen to drink water, when the tusker attacked him. They further said that he had sought a torch from the management a few days ago as pathways inside the campus are poorly lit.

A research scholar told TNIE that drinking water is available in hostels, but not in the guest houses. “Since hostels are occupied, most scholars are staying in guest houses,” they said. “The authorities should provide additional lights and ensure faulty lights are set right. There are many instances of elephants charging towards us, but this is the first time that an elephant attacked a human,” they added.

Sacon authorities held talks with the protesters and assured them to improve the amenities. Representatives from Revenue department and police also took part in the meeting. Sources in Sacon said they asked the protesting scholars to take part in the meeting next week with the director of Wildlife Institute of India and convey their grievances as Sacon was merged with the Wildlife Institute of India last month. “The protest should be withdrawn till next week, since at present, Sacon is functioning without the director,” sources added.

