Seven years on, 17-year-old Irula girl still waiting for her community certificate

Krithika Srinivasan By

Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A Class 12 girl from the Irular tribal community in Vanur taluk of Villupuram has been demanding a community certificate for over seven years and now she is unable to apply for college due to the lack of the same.

V Sarumathi (17), just finished her class 12 and aspires to join for a nursing degree. However, her dreams are eluded as a community certificate is not provided by the authorities despite submitting an application. According to her father S Veerapan, “We have been struggling to get a community certificate for my two daughters for the past seven years. But the files go pending every time we try.”

TNIE accessed the online application filed by Sarumathi in November 2022. It stated that her application was approved by the village administrative officer, revenue inspector, zonal deputy tahsildar and tahsildar. Usually, the certificate must be provided within one month of the approval by all these officers, said authorities. However, she hasn’t received it even after seven months of applying. Officials from the collector’s office said they will look into the issue and take action.

