Stalin is a puppet CM, says former AIADMK Minister Sellur K Raju

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Referring to the instance when a man impersonated the captain of the Indian wheelchair cricket team, former AIADMK minister Sellur K Raju said Chief Minister MK Stalin was acting as a 'puppet CM'. "The 'Chief Minister in your Constituency' scheme is yet to be implemented. Stalin also has a habit of forgetting. When he was the opposition party's leader, he assured no drop of liquor would be present in the state if DMK came to power.

However, people are dying due to illicit liquor and the government is offering a huge amount of solatium. Those killed in road accidents are getting Rs 2 lakh as solatium. Only the state government is offering Rs 10 lakh solatium in the country for the families of victims who died by consuming illicit liquor," he charged, adding that instead of spending taxpayers' money, the properties of hooch owners must be seized and sold for solatium.

Speaking on the SC verdict on Jallikattu, he said it was due to the enactment of a special act during the AIADMK period. "At that time, DMK and its alliance had opposed it. Madurai looks like an island in the state. Elected AIADMK MLAs are facing challenges in receiving funds for their constituencies. Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth is inactive after the portfolio of Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan was changed. An AIADMK public meeting will be held in Madurai like a mahamaham festival soon," he added.

