Tangedco forms special team to identify power infra shortcomings

CHENNAI: Tangedco has formed a dedicated team to identify faulty underground (UG) cables, transformers and other infrastructure throughout the state and submit a report to the board by the end of this month. The board members will discuss the findings to chalk up a proposal and it will be submitted to the state government for approval, a senior Tangedco official said.

The special team was formed in the wake of mounting complaints from residents of Chennai over power outages and damaged UG cables. The official attributed the surge in power demand owing to rising temperatures, particularly in Chennai. In the last couple of years, power demand has risen significantly from 16,481 MW to 19,387 MW.

“We have received a considerable number of complaints in the last few weeks regarding power cuts and technical issues. To thoroughly investigate and address these problems, we have assembled a special team tasked with inspecting every nook and corner in the state,” the official said.

“These teams will conduct inspections in every village and major cities. Additionally, the utility already has teams in all 234 constituencies led by respective MLAs. These special teams will work during the summer months and submit a comprehensive report on the state’s infrastructure and future plans by the end of the month,” he added.

Another official said that most of the cables installed in Chennai were several years old and have suffered severe damage. As a result, many residents in the city have been facing frequent power cuts.

Over the past couple of years, Tangedco has made significant efforts to improve the state’s power infrastructure, including installation of over 8,000 new transformers and replacing 45,000 poles across the state. Furthermore, power lines have been upgraded at many places and construction of new substations is underway.

