Tiruchy cops clicking pics of errant motorists without helmet draw road users’ ire

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The measures taken by city traffic police to fine motorists for not wearing helmets does not seem to have gone down well with many. They are especially irked at the practice of police passing between motorists and taking pictures of those without helmets, a common practice now at Palpannai junction.

One of the busiest roads in the city, Palpannai junction is a major intersection on the Chennai-Madurai bypass and the Tiruchy-Thanjavur National Highway. Thousands of two-wheelers ply the junction on a daily basis. When the signal turns red, traffic police look out for motorists without helmets and take their photos. Several motorists have decried the move, saying it distracts them and could lead to accidents.

"It is wrong for motorists not to wear helmets. But the police should stop them before or after the signal, warn them and fine them. On the contrary, police take photos and videos and threaten motorists standing at Palpannai junction. This practice irritates and disturbs everyone. It's not only distracting, but also causes traffic jams as the police stand between the vehicles when the signal turns green," A Charles Darwin, a motorist from Kattur, told TNIE.

"The rules, however, do not seem to apply for police personnel who ride without helmets. This is reprehensible," he added. S Venkatesh, another motorist from Thillai Nagar, said, "It has become common for traffic police to stand on the roadside or between vehicles to take photos and videos on the busy signal. Senior police officers should inspect and take action on this before any major accidents occur.

While issuing fines, they should take care not to disturb other motorists." When contacted, Fort Traffic Assistant Commissioner B Joseph Nixon said, "Motorists continue to travel without helmets. Because it is harder to catch them on moving traffic, we catch them easily at the signal. Our mission is to get all motorists to wear helmets."

