Trader fined Rs 4.7 lakh for failing to deliver car

By Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: The Namakkal Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission (NCDRC) imposed a fine of Rs 4.72 lakh on an online car trader as he failed to deliver the vehicle to a customer.

In 2017, M Sekar of Natarajapuram in Namakkal bought a car through the online portal ‘OLX’ from Sudharsan, a car business owner from Madurai. Sekar went to Madurai and paid a sum of Rs 2.81 lakh to Sudharsan. However, en route to Namakkal, the car broke down and Sekar contacted Sudharsan, who sent a mechanic to repair the car. The mechanic, however, drove off with the car and Sudharsan promised to send the car to Namakkal.

Despite Sekar’s repeated requests, Sudharsan did not return the car. In 2019, Sekar approached the Namakkal Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission which summoned Sudharsan. Prior to arriving before the commission, Sudharsan had called Sekar and told him that if he pays additional fuel, toll fee and other expenses he would deliver the car to Namakkal.

During the hearing, Sudharsan reportedly denied that he had the car but did not provide evidence supporting his claim. Based on the evidence provided by Sekar, it was found that Sudharsan had not upheld his part of the transaction and was found guilty. Following this in forum ordered Sudharsan to pay a fine of Rs 1.91 lakh along with Rs 2.81 lakh paid to purchase the car.

