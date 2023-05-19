Traders masquerade as farmers in Tiruppur Uzhavar Sandhai: Ryots

Saravanan MP By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Farmers alleged that traders are obtaining Uzhavar card, which is meant for farmers, by fraudulent means and operating in Uzhavar Sandhai (farmer produce market).

According to data shared by Agriculture Marketing Division, 3,393 farmers in Tiruppur have the Uzhavar card. Among them, 901 beneficiaries are new applicants, while 1,882 have renewed their cards. A total of 541 applications are being processed.

Speaking to TNIE, Tamil Nadu Farmers Protection Association (Propaganda Secretary) A Paramasivam said, “Many traders have illegally bought Uzhavar cards and set up stalls in the markets. The fake beneficiaries are depriving farmers of their livelihood and are destroying the system meant for the benefit of farmers.”

ABT Mahalingam, another farmer, said, “Recently, a farmer P Natraj (75) from Koduvai found a trader holding a fake card in the Thennampalayam market and reported it to officials in the market. While he was returning home, the trader beat up the elderly farmer for complaining. We reported the incident to the Uthiyur police.”

Speaking to TNIE, Agriculture Business (Tiruppur division) Deputy Director VC Mahadevan said, “The aim of creating Uzhavar Sandhai is to promote direct contact between farmers and consumers. Farmers can get full profit without middlemen or brokers. We believe some farmers also sell harvests from other farmers in these farm markets. We will be holding inspections and cards of fake beneficiaries will be terminated.”

