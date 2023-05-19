Home States Tamil Nadu

We’ll celebrate legal victory in Alanganallur arena: Stalin

Calling it a “huge victory” for the legal battle taken forward by the Tamil Nadu government, Chief Minister M K Stalin tweeted,

Published: 19th May 2023

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin

A file photo Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Calling it a “huge victory” for the legal battle taken forward by the Tamil Nadu government, Chief Minister M K Stalin tweeted, “The verdict is worth engraving in gold in the history of Tamil Nadu.” “We are constructing a massive jallikattu arena in Alanganallur. We will celebrate a victory event during Pongal” in January 2024,” the CM said. 

Ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, during whose term as CM the law was amended in 2017, described the verdict as a “victory to TN’s culture” and said the efforts initiated by his government led to the court reinstating the state’s sport of valour.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami credited the “various efforts made by the Amma government” for TN securing a favourable verdict in the matter.  TN BJP president K Annamalai tweeted, “We thank our Hon PM Thiru @narendramodi avl for his persistent effort to ensure the ban on the cultural sport of TN, jallikattu, was lifted in its entirety.” 

Tamil Nadu jallikattu peravai chief P Rajasekar said success in the case was possible as both state and central govts worked together. 

