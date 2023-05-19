Home States Tamil Nadu

Will hold sport responsibly, say bull owners

In Pudukkottai, members of the AIADMK garlanded the statue of a bull near the Pudukkottai government arts and science college. 

A bull and a tamer in action at Alanganallur jallikattu on Tuesday | k k sundar

By Express News Service

MADURAI/TIRUCHY:  Expressing happiness over the verdict, bull owners, tamers, youth and members of Tamil fronts offered sweets and burst crackers across Madurai and Tiruchy. In Pudukkottai, members of the AIADMK garlanded the statue of a bull near the Pudukkottai government arts and science college. 

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy recalled how former CM M Karunanidhi outflanked obstacles to conduct the jallikattu event in 2006.  The minister also lauded Chief Minister M K Stalin for his efforts to ensure the apex court upheld the validity of jallikattu. “It is a success not just for the DMK government, but the Tamil people,” said the minister. 

Tamil Nadu Jallikattu Peravai President P Rajasekar said the verdict was a result of the efforts of both the union and the state governments, adding that the event would be conducted responsibly. 
Bull tamer R Vijay (24) recalled his college days during which he participated in protests to uphold the sport. “The verdict is the success of the jallikattu protest in which scores took part,” he added. 

