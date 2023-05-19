Withdraw cases against poet Viduthalai Sigappi, Tamil Nadu govt urged

By Express News Service

MADURAI: General Secretary of the State Platform for Common School System - Tamil Nadu (SPCSS -TN) PB Prince Gajendra Babu wrote a letter to the Principal Secretary of Home Department on Thursday urging the state government to withdraw cases filed against the poet Viduthalai Sigappi, who was booked for reciting a poem 'Malakuzhi Maranam' (Manhole deaths).



"The complaint against him is baseless. It is aimed to silence the voice of the marginalised communities from raising any issue. The usage of names of gods in art and literature has been in practice since time immemorial. The intention of depicting god as a character is to help the people to understand an issue and come forward to prevent an atrocity that is being committed in the name of the god," the letter stated, adding that the FIR filed by the Chennai police against him lacks reasoning.



He further requested a sensitisation programme for police personnel regarding fascist tendencies in society. Earlier, on behalf of SPCSS-TN, a letter was sent to the Chief Minister regarding the issue.



Viduthalai Sigappi had recited the poem during an art festival event, held in view of Dr BR Ambedkar's birthday, in Chennai.

MADURAI: General Secretary of the State Platform for Common School System - Tamil Nadu (SPCSS -TN) PB Prince Gajendra Babu wrote a letter to the Principal Secretary of Home Department on Thursday urging the state government to withdraw cases filed against the poet Viduthalai Sigappi, who was booked for reciting a poem 'Malakuzhi Maranam' (Manhole deaths). "The complaint against him is baseless. It is aimed to silence the voice of the marginalised communities from raising any issue. The usage of names of gods in art and literature has been in practice since time immemorial. The intention of depicting god as a character is to help the people to understand an issue and come forward to prevent an atrocity that is being committed in the name of the god," the letter stated, adding that the FIR filed by the Chennai police against him lacks reasoning. He further requested a sensitisation programme for police personnel regarding fascist tendencies in society. Earlier, on behalf of SPCSS-TN, a letter was sent to the Chief Minister regarding the issue. Viduthalai Sigappi had recited the poem during an art festival event, held in view of Dr BR Ambedkar's birthday, in Chennai.