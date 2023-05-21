'80 per cent Tasmac shops must be shut, will submit white paper to CM', says Annamalai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Terming the high liquor addiction rate in the state as a nagging problem, BJP state president K Annamalai on Saturday said it is high time the TASMAC shops should be regulated. He said 80 per cent of the Tasmac outlets should be closed down. “In this regard, the BJP will submit a white paper to Chief Minister MK Stalin in 10 days which would contain a roadmap to reduce the number of liquor shops and other avenues for increasing revenue.”

“You (media) can see the logic and value in this white paper,” he added. Annamalai said this after leading a demonstration of the BJP’s women’s wing against the recent hooch tragedy in the state. He said responsible drinkers are not a problem for the state but addiction to alcohol has become a problem, since a worker comes across three or four Tasmac outlets while heading home from his workplace. “This has to be regulated. Even in Gujarat, one could buy liquor with permits,” he added.

Charging that the addiction to liquor is increasing by the day due to the increasing number of the Tasmac outlets, Annamalai alleged the ruling DMK has failed to act tough on the illicit liquor distillers or even attempt to reduce alcohol consumption.“The government earned a revenue of Rs 44,000 crore through the sales from Tasmac outlets last year and it would go up to Rs 60,000 crore in a couple of years,” he added.

CHENNAI: Terming the high liquor addiction rate in the state as a nagging problem, BJP state president K Annamalai on Saturday said it is high time the TASMAC shops should be regulated. He said 80 per cent of the Tasmac outlets should be closed down. “In this regard, the BJP will submit a white paper to Chief Minister MK Stalin in 10 days which would contain a roadmap to reduce the number of liquor shops and other avenues for increasing revenue.” “You (media) can see the logic and value in this white paper,” he added. Annamalai said this after leading a demonstration of the BJP’s women’s wing against the recent hooch tragedy in the state. He said responsible drinkers are not a problem for the state but addiction to alcohol has become a problem, since a worker comes across three or four Tasmac outlets while heading home from his workplace. “This has to be regulated. Even in Gujarat, one could buy liquor with permits,” he added. Charging that the addiction to liquor is increasing by the day due to the increasing number of the Tasmac outlets, Annamalai alleged the ruling DMK has failed to act tough on the illicit liquor distillers or even attempt to reduce alcohol consumption.“The government earned a revenue of Rs 44,000 crore through the sales from Tasmac outlets last year and it would go up to Rs 60,000 crore in a couple of years,” he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });